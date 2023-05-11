Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Oshkosh worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.42. 210,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,667. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.