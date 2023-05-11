H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Director Acquires $16,065.00 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,924.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

