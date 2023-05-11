H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Down 6%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.58 and last traded at C$10.74. Approximately 261,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 513,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading

