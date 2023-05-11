HSBC Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $416.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.63.

Linde Trading Up 1.2 %

LIN stock opened at $368.90 on Monday. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.56 and its 200 day moving average is $336.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

