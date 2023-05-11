Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
