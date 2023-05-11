Huntington National Bank Acquires 32,541 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $39,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 276,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 221,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 886,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

