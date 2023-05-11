Huntington National Bank Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $129,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 29,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 793,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after buying an additional 378,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 863,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,152,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

