Huntington National Bank Has $29.43 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 419,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.87 and its 200 day moving average is $258.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

