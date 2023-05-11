Huntington National Bank Has $56.52 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 516,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

