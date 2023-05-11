Huntington National Bank Purchases 15,527 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $44,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $206.10. 671,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.