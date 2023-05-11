Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $76,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 76,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 242,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,816,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

