Huntington National Bank Sells 1,681 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $499.72. The company had a trading volume of 322,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,499. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.88. The company has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

