Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.30 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,168,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

