i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 35,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 148,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.
Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 650,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,229 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $708.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
