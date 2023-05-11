IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $68,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $484.94. 80,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.26 and a 200-day moving average of $453.20.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,518,927. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

