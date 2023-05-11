iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iMedia Brands Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBIL traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.97%.

