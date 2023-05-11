iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Trading 6.3% Higher

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 10,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 4,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.