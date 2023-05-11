Immutable X Price Down 19.6% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002674 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $411.96 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

