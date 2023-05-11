IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Up 720.7% in April

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 720.7% from the April 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INAB has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Friday, March 31st.
IN8bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 579,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in IN8bio by 105.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
