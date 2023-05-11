IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Up 720.7% in April

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 720.7% from the April 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INAB has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Friday, March 31st.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 579,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in IN8bio by 105.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

