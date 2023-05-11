Informa (LON:INF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.43

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 647.43 ($8.17) and traded as high as GBX 700.78 ($8.84). Informa shares last traded at GBX 699.20 ($8.82), with a volume of 2,073,924 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.16) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 718.57 ($9.07).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,791.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 687.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 647.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

Informa Increases Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,111.11%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.