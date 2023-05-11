Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

