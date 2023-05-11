Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

