Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

