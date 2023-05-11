Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 119.3% in April

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the April 15th total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inpixon Price Performance

Shares of INPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,209. Inpixon has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $39,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Inpixon by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

