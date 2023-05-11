InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPOOF stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 35.20%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

