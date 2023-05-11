Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires 65 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £317.85 ($401.07).
Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($402.78).
BP opened at GBX 487.10 ($6.15) on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BP from GBX 590 ($7.44) to GBX 560 ($7.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.94) to GBX 500 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BP from GBX 630 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.94) to GBX 650 ($8.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 630.75 ($7.96).
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
