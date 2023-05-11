Insider Buying: CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Acquires $33,820.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

CCNE opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,748,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also

