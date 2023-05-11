Insider Buying: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Buys $24,403.50 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $24,403.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,191.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Foundation Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Foundation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $2,854,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,684 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

