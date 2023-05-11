Insider Buying: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Buys $24,403.50 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $24,403.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,191.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
First Foundation Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of FFWM stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
First Foundation Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Foundation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $2,854,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,684 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Foundation (FFWM)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.