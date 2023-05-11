Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $20,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,979 shares in the company, valued at $582,181.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of INBK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 89,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.47.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

