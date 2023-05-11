Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,796,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
