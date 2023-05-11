Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,796,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:IHT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

