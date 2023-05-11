Insider Buying: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Buys 754 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

