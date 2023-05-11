Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CFO Purchases $19,110.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Sean Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $15,860.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

