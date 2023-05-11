Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $49,020.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
