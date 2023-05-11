Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $610,287.70 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50.

On Monday, March 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $534.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

