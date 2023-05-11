Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

SMPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 577,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,206. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

