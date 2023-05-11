Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
SMPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 577,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,206. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
