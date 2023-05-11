InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NSPR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.42.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.