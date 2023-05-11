Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $682,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,669.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,417 shares of company stock worth $14,313,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp



Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

