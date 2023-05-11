Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 660.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,882 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 314,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,361 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 21.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.62 on Thursday. 7,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,594. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Insider Activity at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

