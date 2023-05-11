Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 7.1%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.33. 195,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 373,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $944.23 million and a P/E ratio of 232.73.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.14 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $9,986,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

