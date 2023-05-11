International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of IFF opened at $86.75 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

