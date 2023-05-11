Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $38.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00018588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00041029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,426,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,923,486 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

