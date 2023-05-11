Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. 1,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Intertek Group has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $62.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,390.00.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

