Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 8.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.15. The stock had a trading volume of 337,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,963. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,765 shares of company stock worth $26,718,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

