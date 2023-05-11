Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.41. 15,191 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSHD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

