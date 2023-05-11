Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

