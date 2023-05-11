InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NVIV stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

