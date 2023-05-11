Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

