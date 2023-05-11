iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Trading Down 2.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.93 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 15,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.27% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

