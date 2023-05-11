iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Trading Down 5.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.29. Approximately 7,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.54% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

