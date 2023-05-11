IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.68. 129,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.95. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $5,823,923. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

