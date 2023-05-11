iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Trimmed by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,684. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

